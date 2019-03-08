Search

Coastguard helicopter rescues man with leg injuries from Norfolk beach

PUBLISHED: 11:19 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 25 August 2019

A coastguard helicopter extracted a man with suspected nerve damage from a north Norfolk beach. Picture: RNLI / Mick Howes

Archant

A coastguard helicopter was called to rescue a man with suspected nerve damage from a north Norfolk beach.

Wells and Cley Coastguard Search and Rescue Team were called to Wells beach on Saturday afternoon after a man had fallen whilst playing rounders and damaged the back of his leg.

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "A male had fallen whilst playing rounders and damaged the back of his leg, suspected nerve damage.

"With the help of our coastguard helicopter Rescue 912, the casualty was extracted from the beach and taken to the football pitch at the top of the beach road. "

An ambulance was waiting to take the man to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn.

