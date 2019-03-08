Coastguard helicopter rescues man with leg injuries from Norfolk beach

A coastguard helicopter extracted a man with suspected nerve damage from a north Norfolk beach. Picture: RNLI / Mick Howes Archant

A coastguard helicopter was called to rescue a man with suspected nerve damage from a north Norfolk beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wells and Cley Coastguard Search and Rescue Team were called to Wells beach on Saturday afternoon after a man had fallen whilst playing rounders and damaged the back of his leg.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "A male had fallen whilst playing rounders and damaged the back of his leg, suspected nerve damage.

"With the help of our coastguard helicopter Rescue 912, the casualty was extracted from the beach and taken to the football pitch at the top of the beach road. "

An ambulance was waiting to take the man to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King's Lynn.