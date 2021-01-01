Coastguard goes to aid of 82-year-old man who was reported missing

Published: 10:19 PM January 1, 2021

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team went to the aid of an 82-year-old man. - Credit: Hunstanton Coastguard

Coastguards went to the aid of an 82-year-old man, who was reported missing in west Norfolk.

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team was paged, at about 5.45pm on Friday, January 1, to help search for the man, who had gone missing in Heacham.

Once on scene, the team met police and family members and began work on a search plan.

But, as that plan was being put together, news came through that the man had been found, but could be in need of medical help.

The coastguard team went to the man and gave medical assistance until paramedics arrived.

Once paramedics checked the man out he was released to go home.

HM Coastguard Sutton Bridge and Hunstanton RNLI had also been tasked to help.