News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Coastguard joins search for missing London man last seen in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:19 AM July 31, 2021    Updated: 10:26 AM July 31, 2021
jamie mason

Jamie Mason was last seen at a campsite in Waxham. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Coastguard teams spent six hours searching for a missing man but were unable to locate him.

Jamie Mason from London was last seen at a campsite in Waxham on Friday morning (July 30), and is expected to have remained in the coastal areas of Norfolk. 

Just after 6pm on Friday, Bacton and Gorleston Coastguard were tasked with helping to find the missing 46-year-old.

The teams searched the beach from Caister to Horsey, while Hemsby Lifeboat carried out a shoreline search.

Lowland Search and Rescue, meanwhile, focused on the area around Winterton dunes.

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus ou

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates - Credit: Archant

By midnight, the teams decided to suspend the search.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Mason is described as a white man, 5ft 8 inches in height, with short, dark hair and a stocky build.

Officers are concerned for his welfare welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unauthorised' headstones ruin family's final wishes
  2. 2 Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'
  3. 3 Anti-vax protesters descend on Norwich pub demanding entry
  1. 4 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
  2. 5 Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk
  3. 6 Man was found dead after lockdown hit business, inquest told
  4. 7 Water starts gushing out of sinkhole on Norwich city centre road
  5. 8 Hospital investigated over 'contentious' deaths goes bust owing £4m
  6. 9 Post-Latitude covid has made me realise pandemic has a long way to go
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Loan possibility remains for Skipp

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 165 of 30 July.


Missing People
Hemsby News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

WASPI women protesting

'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Lucy Bull and Craig Grant have taken on The Crown Inn at Pulham Market

New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Octagon Park, Little Plumstead, Norfolk

Sneak peek inside first £2.7m luxury mansion for sale

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus