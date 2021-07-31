Coastguard joins search for missing London man last seen in Norfolk
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Coastguard teams spent six hours searching for a missing man but were unable to locate him.
Jamie Mason from London was last seen at a campsite in Waxham on Friday morning (July 30), and is expected to have remained in the coastal areas of Norfolk.
Just after 6pm on Friday, Bacton and Gorleston Coastguard were tasked with helping to find the missing 46-year-old.
The teams searched the beach from Caister to Horsey, while Hemsby Lifeboat carried out a shoreline search.
Lowland Search and Rescue, meanwhile, focused on the area around Winterton dunes.
By midnight, the teams decided to suspend the search.
You may also want to watch:
Mr Mason is described as a white man, 5ft 8 inches in height, with short, dark hair and a stocky build.
Officers are concerned for his welfare welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.
Most Read
- 1 'Unauthorised' headstones ruin family's final wishes
- 2 Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'
- 3 Anti-vax protesters descend on Norwich pub demanding entry
- 4 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
- 5 Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk
- 6 Man was found dead after lockdown hit business, inquest told
- 7 Water starts gushing out of sinkhole on Norwich city centre road
- 8 Hospital investigated over 'contentious' deaths goes bust owing £4m
- 9 Post-Latitude covid has made me realise pandemic has a long way to go
- 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Loan possibility remains for Skipp
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting incident number 165 of 30 July.