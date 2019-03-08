Coastguard called to two drunk men in Cromer

Cromer coastguard were called to the scene of two intoxicated men beside Cromer Pier. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

Cromer coastguard were called to the scene of two drunk men beside Cromer Pier.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The alarm was raised after seeing two intoxicated men possibly cut off by the tide next to the concrete apron at Cromer Pier, the coastguard have said.

Cromer coastguard's station officer was walking along the pier, on June 30 and could see the two men.

He maintained a watch while the team were at the station.

Before the team could leave the two males managed to walk underneath the pier and back onto it.

You may also want to watch:

The team were stood down.

The station officer, who was on a walk with his family at the time said: "I have never seen this happen in this location before. The tide was coming in to the concrete apron and began to flood the area.

"The men were quite jolly had no idea what has happening. Somebody shouted them from the pier and they moved away.

"Before heading to the sea people should check tide times to see when it is due in and out."

On June, 29, Cromer RNLI were also called to reports of an object in the water at Trimingham.

Once on the scene, the team discovered it was a piece of wooden debris, which was picked up and returned to shore.