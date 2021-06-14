Children stuck on cliffs and 11 in trouble in sea on busy weekend
- Credit: HM Bacton Coastguard
The scorching weather sparked a busy weekend for coastguards, with incidents including 11 people in difficulty in the water at Sea Palling.
The emergency services rushed to the beach on Sunday following reports that the people, some of whom were children, were in danger.
It was part of a busy 48-hour period that saw Bacton Coastguard also called to children stuck on unstable cliffs and people suffering chest pains along the north Norfolk coast and inland waterways.
It started on Saturday at 4.15pm when the team rescued a seven-year-old girl from the water at Bacton.
The girl was treated by paramedics before being taken off the beach and into an ambulance for further assessment at hospital.
At 11.10pm on Saturday, the team were called to Wayford Bridge to help a man on a Broads cruiser who was experiencing chest pains.
He was stretchered off the vessel and taken into the care of the ambulance service.
At 2.21pm on Sunday, the coastguard was called to a similar incident at How Hill, to help a man who had suffered a suspected stroke while on a Broads cruiser.
Less than three hours later the team were called to Vale Road, Mundesley following reports of children stuck on the cliffs.
Once the crews arrived the children had climbed down from the unstable cliffs, but the incident led the coastguard to issue a warning to people to avoid the cliffs, which are prone to landslips.
Then, shortly before 8pm on Sunday, Bacton Coastguard, alongside Sea Palling independent lifeboat, community first responders, the East Anglian Air Ambulance and ambulance service were all called to Sea Palling following reports 11 people, including children, had got into difficulty in the water.
Once on the beach, all of the group were out of the water, but the 11 casualties required assessment with some also requiring treatment.
None were taken to hospital.
This summer is widely expected to be one of the RNLI and HM Coastguard's most demanding summer seasons to date, as research carried out by the organisations suggests 30 million people plan to visit the coast between May and September.