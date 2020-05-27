Coastguard called to help woman on north Norfolk marshes
PUBLISHED: 22:19 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:19 27 May 2020
Archant
The coastguard and emergency services have been called to help a woman on marshes near Burnham Overy Staithe harbour in north Norfolk.
The Hunstanton coastguard, along with the Wells coastguard, were called to Burnham Overy Staithe harbour at around 5.30pm on Wednesday afternoon following reports a woman in her 70s needed medical assistance.
You may also want to watch:
The rescue helicopter was also called.
Once on the scene, five members of the coastguard teams made their way to the casualty who was then assessed by the helicopter paramedic.
The woman was then flown to the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.