Coastguard called to help woman on north Norfolk marshes

The coastguard and emergency services have been called to help a woman on marshes near Burnham Overy Staithe harbour in north Norfolk.

The Hunstanton coastguard, along with the Wells coastguard, were called to Burnham Overy Staithe harbour at around 5.30pm on Wednesday afternoon following reports a woman in her 70s needed medical assistance.

The rescue helicopter was also called.

Once on the scene, five members of the coastguard teams made their way to the casualty who was then assessed by the helicopter paramedic.

The woman was then flown to the Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire.