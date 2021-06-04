Broken bones and struggling swimmers on busy day for Coastguard
- Credit: HM Coastguard
Several broken bones across Norfolk kept the Coastguard busy on Thursday.
The combination of the warm weather and the half term holidays saw many head to the coast or other Norfolk beauty spots.
The Bacton-based team had their first callout at 1pm and it would be 10-and-a-half hours until they could stand down again.
After investigating a tent and belongings on the beach at Bacton, the rescuers were called at 4pm to help two swimmers at Sea Palling who were struggling to get back to shore.
Just 15 minutes later they headed to Winterton beach to help someone who had suffered a broken leg – and there were two more broken bones to deal with before their day was over.
Shortly before 6pm the Coastguard was called to help someone who had suffered a broken hip on a Broads cruiser at Thurne Dyke, before helping someone else who had broken their ankle on another cruiser in Norwich.
