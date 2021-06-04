News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Broken bones and struggling swimmers on busy day for Coastguard

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:55 AM June 4, 2021   
HM Coastguard was called in after an object was found on the beach, south of Cart Gap Happisburgh. P

Thursday, June 3, was a busy day for HM Coastguard Bacton. - Credit: HM Coastguard

Several broken bones across Norfolk kept the Coastguard busy on Thursday.

The combination of the warm weather and the half term holidays saw many head to the coast or other Norfolk beauty spots.

The Bacton-based team had their first callout at 1pm and it would be 10-and-a-half hours until they could stand down again.

After investigating a tent and belongings on the beach at Bacton, the rescuers were called at 4pm to help two swimmers at Sea Palling who were struggling to get back to shore.

Just 15 minutes later they headed to Winterton beach to help someone who had suffered a broken leg – and there were two more broken bones to deal with before their day was over.

You may also want to watch:

Shortly before 6pm the Coastguard was called to help someone who had suffered a broken hip on a Broads cruiser at Thurne Dyke, before helping someone else who had broken their ankle on another cruiser in Norwich.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  3. 3 Helicopter in near-miss with four RAF F-35s over Norfolk
  1. 4 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  2. 5 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  3. 6 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  4. 7 Fire crews battling shop blaze in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 Sinkhole opens up again on city street plagued by collapses
  6. 9 Sisters jailed for 'mean offences' against vulnerable victims
  7. 10 Drone footage of seven-hour fire which caused 'extensive damage' to shop
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Custody suites across Essex have had toilets replaced in them. Photo: PA Wire

Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Investigations

Watch the moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home

Joel Adams

person
Pretty brick and flint cottage with wisteria growing along it, two pergolas and large green lawn

Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus