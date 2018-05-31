Search

Bomb squad called to beach twice in a week

PUBLISHED: 07:02 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:02 23 January 2020

The coastguard was called to investigate after potential ordnance was found near Southwold. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Beach-goers have been warned to keep their eyes peeled for buried munitions, after the bomb disposal unit was called to a beach twice in one week.

The coastguard in Lowestoft said its team had been called to investigate found items twice in the past week, after potential ordnance was discovered on the beach between Kessingland and Southwold.

Now, officers have warned people to beware of munitions which may have been exposed by coastal erosion, which happens at a faster rate during the winter months.

A spokesman said: "Ordnance comes in all shapes and sizes and is often difficult to spot. Take care while walking along our beaches with your pets and families and keep your eyes open."

Officers told people not to approach the item, but to place a marker nearby and call 999.

The spokesman added: "If a Coastguard Rescue Officer asks you to turn around and head back the way you came, please be mindful that we are there to keep you safe. It is likely there's a danger ahead."

They also advised walkers to download the app What 3 Words, which helps emergency services locate people without a postal address.

