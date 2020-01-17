Search

Coastguard and air ambulance called to help woman on coast

PUBLISHED: 14:29 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 17 January 2020

Sheringham Coastguard were tasked on Thursday, January 16 to provide back up for Wells Coastguard at Blakeney. Photo: EAAA

EAAA

A north Norfolk coastguard and the air ambulance were called to help a 78-year-old woman who had fallen.

Sheringham Coastguard was tasked on Thursday, January 16 to provide back up for Wells Coastguard at Blakeney.

A 78-year-old woman had fallen and had a suspected broken ankle.

A spokesperson from Sheringham Coastguard said: "On arrival at Blakeney we found the air ambulance was already on scene, we wish her a speedy recovery."

The woman was transferred on a stretcher to the helicopter and flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

