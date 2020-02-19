Search

Coastal searches continue for missing man

PUBLISHED: 14:35 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 20 February 2020

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Archant

Coastal searches are continuing for a man who has been missing since Valentine's Day.

Police, Coastguard and other emergency vehicles at Happisburgh, part of the search effort for missing man Adam Harvey. Picture: David BalePolice, Coastguard and other emergency vehicles at Happisburgh, part of the search effort for missing man Adam Harvey. Picture: David Bale

Adam Harvey, 48, from Hingham, has not been seen since Friday, February 14, and was reported missing on the morning of Wednesday, February 19.

Coastguard crews from Bacton and Winterton, the national Coastguard helicopter, Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat and police started a search of the area around Happisburgh on the afternoon of February 19.

The same Coastguard crews and four members of Happsiburgh RNLI Lifeboat were called out to search the same area of the North Sea at 1pm on Thursday, February 20.

Philip Smith, press officer for the Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat, said the team of volunteers were looking around one mile off the shoreline between Walcott and Waxham.

The Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat on the search for missing Hingham mam Adam Harvey off the Happisburgh coast on February, 19, 2010. Picture: Happisburgh RNLI LifeboatThe Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat on the search for missing Hingham mam Adam Harvey off the Happisburgh coast on February, 19, 2010. Picture: Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat

Mr Harvey is described as white, of medium build, 6ft in height and with a beard.

He is expected to be dressed in a camouflage top and trousers and wearing beige army-style boots.

The 48-year-old is expected to be on foot in the Happisburgh area.

Police are appealing for help to trace Mr Harvey, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Police, Coastguard and other emergency vehicles at Happisburgh, part of the search effort for missing man Adam Harvey. Picture: David BalePolice, Coastguard and other emergency vehicles at Happisburgh, part of the search effort for missing man Adam Harvey. Picture: David Bale

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 111 of Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

