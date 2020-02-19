Coastguard and lifeboat crews search for missing man

The Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat on the search for missing Hingham mam Adam Harvey off the Happisburgh coast on February, 19, 2010. Picture: Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat

Coastguard crews, lifeboat volunteers and an emergency helicopter were involved in the search of a missing man along the coast.

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police. Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace this man, Adam Harvey, who has been missing since Friday, February 14. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Adam Harvey, 48, from Hingham, has not been seen since Friday, February 14 and was reported missing on the morning of Wednesday, February 19.

He is expected to be on foot in the Happisburgh area.

A national Coastguard spokesman said the emergency service's helicopter was scrambled for the search, as well as Coastguard crews from Bacton and Winterton, after being alerted by Norfolk Police at 1.15pm on February 19.

He added the Coastguard search, around the Cart Gap area near Happisburgh, finished at 7.30pm that day.

Around seven volunteers from the Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat crew also helped with the search in the North Sea from 2.45pm on February 19 which lasted for just over two hours.

Philip Smith, press officer for Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat, said: "We started at the Walcott shoreline and went down to Waxham."

He added the lifeboat's Atlantic 85 vessel, called the Howard Bell, went out for about one mile before returning to Cart Gap where it is based.

Mr Smith and the Coastguard spokesman said the search was being led by the police and had not yet heard from the authority if the coastal emergency teams were needed for further searches.

Mr Harvey is described as white, of medium build, 6ft in height and with a beard.

He is expected to be dressed in a camouflage top and trousers and wearing beige army-style boots.

Police are appealing for help to trace Mr Harvey, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 111 of Wednesday, February 19, 2020.