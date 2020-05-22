‘Respect beach safety’ warning ahead of bank holiday weekend

Pakefield Beach. A coastal management team has urged the public to take care if visiting the coast this weekend. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A coastal management team has urged people to take care if they visit the coastline this weekend.

Coastal Partnership East – which is made up of North Norfolk District Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council and East Suffolk Council – has called on visitors to “respect beach safety” and the current coronavirus social distancing guidelines this Bank Holiday weekend so everyone can “enjoy our beautiful beaches.”

They have also warned that it is “not safe” to sunbathe at the bottom of cliffs, or to climb them.

Posts on the Coastal Partnership East Facebook and Twitter pages said: “With Bank Holiday weekend approaching we urge you to take care if visiting our coastline.

“We have the fastest eroding coastline in Western Europe.

“It is not safe to sunbathe at the toe of cliffs, to climb them or walk along the top close to the edge.

“Please also pay attention to beach signage, cordoned off areas and hazard fencing as it is placed there for your safety.

“Please respect beach safety along with current Covid-19 social distancing guidelines so we can all enjoy our beautiful beaches.”