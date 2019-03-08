Search

Two people taken to hospital after coach crashes into trees

PUBLISHED: 12:15 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 26 July 2019

London Road in Brandon. Picture: Google

London Road in Brandon. Picture: Google

Two people were taken to hospital after a coach mounted the pavement and struck two trees on a busy road into Brandon.

Emergency services were called to reports of an accident on London Road, close to the centre of the town, just after 10am on Thursday, July 25.

Passengers escaped serious injury despite the vehicle mounted the verge and crashing into trees at the side of the A1065 road, close to the junction with Coulson Lane. Trees measuring 20ft and 15ft tall were felled by the collision.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent two ambulances and an ambulance officer to the scene.

The driver was reported to be conscious and breathing after the accident, a spokesman for Suffolk Police said.

Two people were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for further treatment.

One eyewitness said: "The front of the coach sustained considerable damage and broken glass was showered over passengers in the front seats."

Motorists faced disruption while the damaged coach was recovered and a replacement coach was called in for the passengers to complete their journeys.

