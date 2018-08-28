Coach carrying school children involved in car crash

A coach with school children on board has crashed with a car leaving one man with minor injuries.

The crash, involving the coach and a car on a sharp bend coming north out of Lakenheath, Suffolk, saw the driver of the car treated for slight neck injuries.

None of the children involved were hurt, with all of them taken off the coach and transported onto another coach.

Police said the road was closed from the Wangford junction to a farm turning further down the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “We were called at around 3.30 to reports of a two vehicle collision involving a coach and a car.

“A man in his 20s was left with slight injuries with a female in the car but the two people were not trapped.

“There were no serious injuries and none involving the children. An ambulance was on scene at about 4.30pm.”