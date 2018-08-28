Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Coach carrying school children involved in car crash

PUBLISHED: 17:19 07 January 2019

Police were called to a crash involving bike and a car. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police were called to a crash involving bike and a car. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A coach with school children on board has crashed with a car leaving one man with minor injuries.

The crash, involving the coach and a car on a sharp bend coming north out of Lakenheath, Suffolk, saw the driver of the car treated for slight neck injuries.

None of the children involved were hurt, with all of them taken off the coach and transported onto another coach.

Police said the road was closed from the Wangford junction to a farm turning further down the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “We were called at around 3.30 to reports of a two vehicle collision involving a coach and a car.

“A man in his 20s was left with slight injuries with a female in the car but the two people were not trapped.

“There were no serious injuries and none involving the children. An ambulance was on scene at about 4.30pm.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

‘Winter surge’ flood warnings across Norfolk and Suffolk coastlines

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Poster threatens to spit-roast dogs whose owners don’t clean up after them

Dog mess poster in Overstrand. Picture: submitted

Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists