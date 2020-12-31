News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

New year cash boost for good causes in Norfolk and Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 11:59 AM December 31, 2020   
co op

16 groups across Norfolk and Suffolk have benefitted from the funding. - Credit: Central England Co-operative Ltd

Sixteen groups across Norfolk and Suffolk have received £29,546 of funding from the Co-op Community Fund.

Grants were handed out to schools, to support groups and volunteer organisations.

At least one per cent of the Society’s trading profit is reinvested in local communities in a bid to help local projects.

Black Dog Judo Club, based in Bungay, will use £4,950 to pay for new specialist flooring to ensure that it can reopen safely following the lockdown.

Mark Purllant, from the club, said: “We are so chuffed and very thankful to Central England Co-operative for their generosity and understanding of our community project.”

You may also want to watch:

Rescue Wooden Boars Maritime Heritage Centre, based in Wells, will use £3,000 to extend the life of one of its ships to provide vital community and history benefits.

£2,830 will be used by 12th King’s Lynn Scout Group, to transform its scout hut into an information and communication suite.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norwich teacher who taught for four decades dies aged 68
  2. 2 Norfolk stays in Tier 4 as restrictions expanded to other counties
  3. 3 'Angry and upset' - Care worker urges people to stay away from coast
  1. 4 Eagles seen in Norfolk skies as success of reintroduction project is hailed
  2. 5 Covid vaccinations get under way at Norfolk hospital
  3. 6 'Inadequate' school joins academy trust
  4. 7 Jailed in December: murderers, arsonists and thieves
  5. 8 Vintage tearoom run by mum and daughter to close
  6. 9 Two-month-old baby among more than 400 'pauper's funerals' in Norfolk
  7. 10 Zoos to close over rising Covid rates just days after reopening

Harleston Magpies Hockey Club will use £2,400 to plug a fund-raising gap left unfilled due to the Coronavirus outbreak and buy new kits for when it can start working with local youngsters again.

Ellingham Primary School has been handed £2,080 to help pay for safety equipment to ensure that children of key workers still in school can use outdoor activity equipment.

A new notice board, costing £480, has also been funded for Saxons Way Allotments, in Halesworth to help support a boom in people being interested in growing their own food as a result of the lockdown.

Nelson’s Journey, in Norwich will use £1,876 to pay for special books to be sent out to youngsters as part of work to help them deal with grief.

Loddon and District Co-operative Day Centre will receive £1,250 to pay for PPE material for staff.

A spokesman for the centre said: "We are very pleased to have been awarded the Community Dividend Fund grant. We will be using this money to help us fund personal protective equipment for the day centre - it will be a key part in keeping our members safe and healthy as we tackle the challenges of covid 19."

Snowy's Nursery and Preschool receives £1,890 for new flooring and equipment and St Peter's Haveringland Church Council receives £100 to help the church buy local supplies.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mixed reaction as changes to Tier 4 rules mean zoos can reopen

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon

Which shops are open in Norwich's Chantry Place?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

'Stupidly busy': Warning that town is 'not open for day trips'

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus