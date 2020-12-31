New year cash boost for good causes in Norfolk and Suffolk
- Credit: Central England Co-operative Ltd
Sixteen groups across Norfolk and Suffolk have received £29,546 of funding from the Co-op Community Fund.
Grants were handed out to schools, to support groups and volunteer organisations.
At least one per cent of the Society’s trading profit is reinvested in local communities in a bid to help local projects.
Black Dog Judo Club, based in Bungay, will use £4,950 to pay for new specialist flooring to ensure that it can reopen safely following the lockdown.
Mark Purllant, from the club, said: “We are so chuffed and very thankful to Central England Co-operative for their generosity and understanding of our community project.”
Rescue Wooden Boars Maritime Heritage Centre, based in Wells, will use £3,000 to extend the life of one of its ships to provide vital community and history benefits.
£2,830 will be used by 12th King’s Lynn Scout Group, to transform its scout hut into an information and communication suite.
Harleston Magpies Hockey Club will use £2,400 to plug a fund-raising gap left unfilled due to the Coronavirus outbreak and buy new kits for when it can start working with local youngsters again.
Ellingham Primary School has been handed £2,080 to help pay for safety equipment to ensure that children of key workers still in school can use outdoor activity equipment.
A new notice board, costing £480, has also been funded for Saxons Way Allotments, in Halesworth to help support a boom in people being interested in growing their own food as a result of the lockdown.
Nelson’s Journey, in Norwich will use £1,876 to pay for special books to be sent out to youngsters as part of work to help them deal with grief.
Loddon and District Co-operative Day Centre will receive £1,250 to pay for PPE material for staff.
A spokesman for the centre said: "We are very pleased to have been awarded the Community Dividend Fund grant. We will be using this money to help us fund personal protective equipment for the day centre - it will be a key part in keeping our members safe and healthy as we tackle the challenges of covid 19."
Snowy's Nursery and Preschool receives £1,890 for new flooring and equipment and St Peter's Haveringland Church Council receives £100 to help the church buy local supplies.