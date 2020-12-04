Co-op donates warm clothing packs to homeless

Published: 1:00 PM December 4, 2020

Central England Co-op has donated more than 300 emergency warm clothing packs to help the homeless and people in need get through this winter period.

The retailer has linked up with four good causes across the communities where it trades, including the Purfleet Trust in King's Lynn, by providing them with 80 packs of clothing which are made up of hats and scarves.

New Hope Community Church Food Bank in Nottinghamshire, Accommodation Concern in Kettering, and the Emergency Food Stop in Leicester are the others that have benefitted from the cause this festive season.

The accessories have been bought from Newlife the Charity for Disabled Children, which will also be supported through the donation.

The retailer said the packs can be given to people "who find themselves without anywhere to stay over Christmas."

Hannah Gallimore, corporate responsibility manager at Central England Co-op, said: “These items will go some way to helping homeless people survive the winter months.”



