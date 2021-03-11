Food store chooses autism charity for community fund
- Credit: Autism Anglia
The Co-op has chosen an autism charity with a base in Dereham to benefit from its local community fund.
Customers shopping with the supermarket will now be able to choose Autism Anglia, a charity that provides education and support to people with autism and their families, as their chosen cause when they shop.
When a customer buys selected branded products and services, the Co-op will put money towards the cause.
Colin Comaskey, manager of the Autism Anglia Norfolk Opportunities Centre, said: “We’re delighted that the charity has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.
“At a time when funds for community groups and charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of autistic people in Norfolk."
All money raised through this will be used by the charity to develop a new music, sensory and wellbeing department for autistic adults.
This will help to develop communication and interaction skills, offering them the chance to move, sing and make noise.
While the charity's main base is in Colchester, its Norfolk operations are led in Dereham.