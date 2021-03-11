News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Food store chooses autism charity for community fund

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 3:24 PM March 11, 2021   
Ian Person, Kathy Parkerand, and Simon

Ian Person, Kathy Parker, and Simon outside the Co-op celebrating being chosen by the supermarket for its local community fund - Credit: Autism Anglia

The Co-op has chosen an autism charity with a base in Dereham to benefit from its local community fund.

Customers shopping with the supermarket will now be able to choose Autism Anglia, a charity that provides education and support to people with autism and their families, as their chosen cause when they shop.

When a customer buys selected branded products and services, the Co-op will put money towards the cause.

Colin Comaskey, manager of the Autism Anglia Norfolk Opportunities Centre, said: “We’re delighted that the charity has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

“At a time when funds for community groups and charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference to the lives of autistic people in Norfolk."

All money raised through this will be used by the charity to develop a new music, sensory and wellbeing department for autistic adults.

This will help to develop communication and interaction skills, offering them the chance to move, sing and make noise.

While the charity's main base is in Colchester, its Norfolk operations are led in Dereham.

