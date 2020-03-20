Search

Coronavirus: Cancelled and postponed events in West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:02 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:02 20 March 2020

The St Winnold's Day event in Downham Market has been postponed.

The St Winnold's Day event in Downham Market has been postponed. Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Events across west Norfolk have been cancelled or postponed in response to government advice over the coronavirus.

Downham Market Town council had cancelled or postponed events in light of government guidelines over coronavirus.

Clubs and local authorities have cancelled or postponed events and closed down their facilities in the hopes of combatting the spread of coronavirus in the area.

- Sandringham Crafts Fair on Saturday, April 11 to Monday, April 13 - postponed

Discover Downham Market has cancelled its activities because of coronavirus.

- Sandringham Farmer’s Market - postponed

- Upwell Playing Field Committee has postponed its April and May horse and pony shows, as well as its car boots

The Grand East Anglia Run has been postponed because of coronavirus

- The Grand East Anglia Run in King’s Lynn on Sunday, May 3 - postponed

- Festival Too in King’s Lynn - cancelled

- Hanseatic Ski Race in King’s Lynn - cancelled

- King’s Lynn Hanse Festival - postponed

- Shouldham ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ litter pick on Sunday, April 5 - postponed until September

Shouldham Parish Council said it has cancelled all sport and has decided not to cancel the VE75 celebration and commemoration on Wednesday, May 8 yet, which will be an outdoor event.

Downham Market events:

- 2020 Downham Market Festival has been cancelled

Organisers announced the news on Facebook, saying: “As a committee, we are as upset as community of Downham Market making this decision, but the health and well-being of everyone takes precedence. We hope to return in 2021 with a bigger and better festival.”

- St Winnold’s Fair on Saturday, March 21 - postponed

- VE Day commemoration event on Friday, May 8 - postponed

- Local Heroes Awards on Tuesday, March 31 - the evening celebration has been postponed but nominations are still open

- Showings at the Town Hall Cinema - postponed until further notice

- Downham in Bloom - judging for the annual Anglia in Bloom competition has been cancelled meaning the event will not go ahead

Downham Market Town Council has closed the Town Hall and all functions in the venue have been cancelled, but it will be open on Monday, March 30 for Blood Donations Day.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk said: “All events have been postponed and town council meetings cancelled until further notice and we will look at it by the end of April to let people know what is happening.

“We would direct people to the advice coming from government and local council and ask people to be aware of others during this time and not to stockpile as a lot of people can’t afford to buy in bulk.”

- Robert Foot ceilidh fundraiser on Saturday, April 4 - postponed

The event, which was due to take place at Downham Market Town Hall, would have been the tenth and final for organisers Michael and Wendy Foot who have raised more than £200,000 in memory of their son Robert Foot who had leukaemia. The couple are hoping to reschedule the event when the situation allows.

- Downham Rotary ABBA Night on Friday, March 20 - postponed with organisers hoping to ‘relaunch’ it later in the year

A statement from the club said:The health and safety of everybody is our top priority.

“In the light of the current coronavirus pandemic, Downham Market Rotary has taken the decision to postpone face-to-face events.”

- Discover Downham Heritage Centre will close its centre on Saturday, March 21 and has cancelled all its activities

A spokesman said: “This is very much regretted, not just for the inconvenience to our hirers, but also for the support and companionship that the volunteers, in particular, gain from the centre.

“Many of the volunteers and users of the centre are over 70 and are in the ‘at risk’ category which influenced the decision of the trustees to close at this time.

“We hope to re-open as soon as possible and will continue to regularly monitor the situation and follow the government’s guidelines.”

