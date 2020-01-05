Video

'A massive exhilarating high' - How a ski club is helping people with disabilities enjoy winter sports

Members and volunteers of the adaptive group at Norfolk Snowsports Club. Front: Harley Carey (6) and Kieran Young. Back: Volunteers George Dudley and Richard Roberts.

As he speeds down the dry ski slope, it is difficult to imagine that eight years ago Kieran Young was in an induced coma with a traumatic brain injury.

Kieran Young tries out some of the Norfolk Snowsport Club's adaptive equipment.

But that was the reality for the 39-year-old, from Church Road in Kessingland, who fell down concrete steps in Lowestoft during a night out with friends aged 31.

Mr Young, a former welders mate who was a keen cyclist and white water kayaker, spent four months in an induced coma at Addenbrooke's Hospital and nine months at Norwich's Colman Centre for Specialist Rehabilitation after a metal plate was put in his brain.

Despite not being paralysed, he has to use a motorised wheelchair due to living with regular seizures.

Since then he has taken up skiing and for the past four years has been a regular at the adaptive sessions at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse which allows people with any disability to enjoy the slopes through skiing, snowboarding or tubing.

Members and volunteers of the adaptive group at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse.

People with physical disabilities, like Mr Young, are helped thanks to specialist equipment and the adaptive group needs to raise £5,000 to replace its 20-year-old sit ski - a chair on skis. So far £3,500 has been raised.

Mr Young said: "I had never done any skiing before. The feeling I get when I go down the slope is a massive exhilarating high."

His mother, Ann Young, said: "Kieran loves to do anything where speed is involved. He is not a quitter."

As well as skiing, her son has taken part in adaptive sailing for the same amount of time at Oulton Broad.

Roman Carey takes part in the adaptive group at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse.

Mrs Young added: "The adaptive ski sessions are nice and social. It is nice for him to have the time to interact with others."

Two other youngsters who benefit from the equipment are Roman Carey, 10, and his younger brother Harley Carey, five, who have autism and a mixed neurodevelopmental disorder.

Their mother, Kayleigh Carey, 34, from Beck View in Harleston, said: "The equipment is amazing. The sessions have made Roman calmer, able to make friends, be more sociable and learn about boundaries."

About 25 volunteers run the twice monthly sessions every Sunday for about 30 people aged six to 50 and hope to raise the £5,000 by this year.

Members and volunteers of the adaptive group at Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse.

Snowfit ski and snowboard shop in Norwich recently donated £1,200.

For details call Norfolk Snowsports Club on 01603 662781.