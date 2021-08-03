'Truly sorry' glamping owner apologises after negative reviews
The people behind a new Norfolk glamping site that has got off to a shaky start have issued an apology to guests whose stay fell short of expectations.
Cloud Nine Glamping, which opened at Narford Hall, near Swaffham, on July 19, came under fire from guests in a string of negative reviews.
Commenters praised the staff but complained about a lack of amenities, events being cancelled at short notice and a poorly stocked on-site shop.
Rob Knights, 42, an NHS worker, from north Essex paid almost £1,000 to stay at the site for four nights with his family during the last week of July but was left disappointed.
Mr Knights said: "The site itself was absolutely fine, however, you look at the website and it looks like a real festival vibe but it didn't meet that expectation at all. It promised the world but it didn't deliver."
Yesterday Cloud Nine said the site - as well as others it has opened in Dorset and the Cotswolds - had faced challenges which it was working to resolve. Today the firm's director, Suzanne Bayliss, went one step further and offered a full apology.
Ms Bayliss said: “Since opening our three Cloud Nine glamping sites two weeks ago, we have faced some unexpected challenges that have impacted on our guests’ experience.
“I am truly sorry that we haven’t been able to provide all our guests with the high-quality experience that we pride ourselves on. I wish to apologise to everyone who has been disappointed.
“Our team has been working hard to address the issues and we have made changes to a number of our processes and procedures that are already improving the quality of our offering at all three sites. These changes include improvements to check-in and changeover procedures, and proactively hiring more team members to cover staff absences.
“We will be contacting all guests who have visited since opening to express our apologies. We welcome feedback from all that have visited and will work to address any issues and put things right with those who have been disappointed. All past guests can expect to hear from us by Thursday.
“We will also ensure that everyone who has pre-booked for a cancelled activity are refunded."