'I want to make people feel good' - image consultant launches clothing line in Norfolk town

Shirley Webb of Btransformed, wearing a jacket and scarf from the Captain Tortue line. Picture: Shirley Webb Archant

An image and style consultant hoping to change people's lives and make them feel good about themselves has launched a clothing line.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shirley Webb of Btransformed. Picture: Shirley Webb Shirley Webb of Btransformed. Picture: Shirley Webb

Shirley Webb set up Btransformed, an image consultancy business, in February 2019 after retiring from corporate NHS work.

The 66-year-old, who trained with Colour Me Beautiful, set it up after having her own colouring done and feeling more confident in the changes, saying she wants other people to experience that same feeling.

Mrs Webb helps clients find the best colours and styles that suit their body and personality and has picked up awards for her work.

She won the Best Newcomer 2019 award and a silver award for sales at the Colour Me Beautiful conference in London in February.

The image and style consultant runs the business from her Downham Market home and has had more than 100 clients since setting up last year.

Mrs Webb said:'I have gone into this to change people's lives and to make them feel better about themselves.

'I want them to feel the way I did when I had my colours done.

'I have a real passion for this as I've lived it.'

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Webb worked in the NHS for 20 years, with the last 13 months in risk management and patient safety, before retiring.

The mother-of-two said: 'When it was time to retire I closed that door behind me as I had enough.

'I couldn't find anything that gave me life again, but since I found this it's given me a purpose and I don't look at it as work.'

Mrs Webb is now looking to deliver more to her clients and has launched the clothing line Captain Tortue in Downham Market.

The French brand is designed with a capsule wardrobe in mind so clients can 'buy less but have more to wear.'

She said: 'I have listened and wanted to offer a more rounded service, even a one stop shop.

'I already have the make up and scarves from Colour Me Beautiful but there was just a little more that I wanted to provide. Then I discovered Captain Tortue.

'Captain Tortue has only recently found Norfolk and I have now been approved to be one of their agents.

'It is ethically sourced, washable, and a very complimentary add on service to my main business.'

A launch party took place on Tuesday, March 9 at Mrs Webb's home studio.