Search

Advanced search

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

20 December, 2018 - 06:30
Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A clothing brand has found a new home after the shop it was trading from in Dereham announced its closure.

Company Tigi, which describes itself as creating “smart-casual” clothing, had been trading from Chattels in the town before the department store announced its closure earlier this year .

A spokesperson for Tigi said: “We moved into Chattels when the store very first opened as we had traded previously on the same site when it was Palmers.

“We always had a loyal customer base for Tigi in Dereham and the Chattels staff looked after us tremendously well, all the way to the close of doors. We were very sad to see the store close.

“We knew we had a strong customer base and didn’t want to disappoint our customers.”

Determined to continue trading in the town, it approached the company M&Co as it already sold Tigi products in its larger stores across the country.

“We knew we needed a site in Dereham for our customers,” the spokesperson added. “We contacted [M&Co] concessions team in their head office who kindly assessed space in the smaller Dereham store and agreed that they could allow us some space.

“We believe that our customers will affiliate with the M&Co ethos.”

The company started trading from the Dereham store, based on Wright’s Walk, earlier this month.

“We want to thank the customers in and around Dereham who have continued to show their loyalty to the Tigi brand.”

Chattels of Dereham made the announcement that it would be shutting shop back in October.

The idea of the shop was the vision of businessman Basil Todd who bought the former Palmers department store in 2014 and began its complete renovation and transformation.

But he was unable to see it come to fruition as he died after losing a cancer battle three years ago.

Since then, his daughters Debbie Bales and Bridgette Hall took over his business affairs and opened Chattels in October 2015.

Tigi is part of the Loomba Group of Companies. It trades in more than 330 concessions in department stores and garden centres across the UK and Ireland.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Most Read

*WIN* a Christmas bundle!

#includeImage($article, 225)

10 cartridges for clay crushing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firearms Law

Staying within the law whilst collecting firewood

How to pluck and gut whole pheasant in the feather

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother and three-year-old son missing for months amid family court battle have connections to King’s Lynn

Ellie YarrowSanders with her three-year-old son Olly Sheridan, who have gone missing. Photo: Patrick Sheridan/PA Wire

‘Morons’ cause £1,500 damage to father’s Audi in overnight attack

Vandals have caused £1,500 worth of damage to an Audi RS4 in Pakefield, near Lowestoft. Photo: Wayne Moyse

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Horsey volunteers rescue second seal with frisbee stuck around neck

An Atlantic grey seal with a Frisbee stuck round its neck on the Norfolk coast. Photo: Glenn Mingham/ Friends of Horsey Seals/PA Wire

Cost of farm fires soared by 40% in East Anglia’s devastating summer heatwave, says insurer

A harvest team working to contain a field fire at Blofield in July 2018. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists