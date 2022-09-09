Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death

The nation has entered a period of national mourning following the Queen's death - Credit: PA

The nation has entered a period of national mourning following the Queen's death at the age of 96.

The news of her death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family just after 6.30pm on Thursday (September 8).

The statement read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Yesterday would have traditionally been known as D-Day or D+0 in the plans for the aftermath of the Queen’s death, codenamed London Bridge, but given the time of the announcement it will take place today (Friday).

Gun salutes will ring out in London and bells will toll across the country as churches, chapels and cathedrals have been encouraged by the Church of England to open for prayers or a special service for mourners.

Will shops and the economy close?

Shops will either be closed or on reduced hours while banks will be shut on the day of the Queen's funeral - Credit: PA

The day of the Queen’s funeral will officially be a day of national mourning but employers will not be legally compelled to give their staff a day off.

Reports suggest the funeral will be on Monday, September 19, which means their will be a national bank holiday with memorial services across the UK.

Football, cricket, golf and other sporting events cancelled

Sporting events scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) tweeted: “Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

“For fixtures beyond Friday, updates will be provided in due course.”

Play at the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth was suspended on Thursday evening when the news broke, and it was later confirmed that there would be no play on Friday.

Norwich City's trip to Burnley on Friday night has already been postponed with the English Football League set to make a decision regarding its fixtures at the earliest opportunity after discussions with the government and the wider sport sector.





School closures

Schools across the country are set to be issued imminent guidance from the Department of Education following the Queen’s death. According to reports, schools will learn whether they should close on Friday.

It is expected all school children will be allowed to observe the official national day of mourning on the day of her funeral, however whether schools will shut before then is still unknown.

Operation London Bridge suggests the government will not order companies to give their staff the day off but it will be expected that the country takes a day off in remembrance.





Royal Mail and rail strikes to be cancelled

The Royal Mail has cancelled a planned strike for Friday - Credit: PA

The Royal Mail has cancelled a planned strike today (September 9), the Communication Workers Union announced.

Meanwhile, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have suspended strikes due for September 15 and 17 following the Queen’s death.

Its general secretary Mick Lynch said: "RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth. The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.

"We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."





BBC, ITV and more announce TV schedule changes

Major UK broadcasters including the BBC and ITV have announced changes to the TV schedule following the death of the Queen.

Programmes including EastEnders, Emmerdale, Celebrity Masterchef and more have all been cancelled amid ongoing news coverage since the Queen’s passing was confirmed.