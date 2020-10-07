Norfolk indoor bowls club shuts after 33 years
PUBLISHED: 15:04 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 07 October 2020
Archant
A north Norfolk indoor bowls club has closed down, making it the second in the past few months.
You may also want to watch:
Woodlands Indoor Bowls, on Holt Road, Upper Sheringham, has permanently closed.
It follows North Walsham Bowls Club based at Rossis Leisure in North Walsham shutting down in July.
Woodlands’ closure follows the death of Douglas Wright, known as Dougie, who founded the club in 1987 and was its chairman until this year.
A letter sent to members on September 14 from his son, William Wright, said the closure was made “with a very heavy heart”.
The letter said: “As many of you will be aware my father (Dougie) recently passed away. He created this club and gave many people the chance to play bowls in a purpose-built arena, and as importantly gave everyone the chance to meet, make lifelong friendships and have memories to cherish.
“The national struggle with all bowls club memberships and the added effects of Covid has made it impossible for the club to continue.
“I would like to thank all members past and present for their support over the last 33 years, and wish you all the very best for the future.”
Mr Wright has been approached for a comment.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.