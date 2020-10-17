‘Good times, nice people’ - Seaside restaurant shuts after 44 years

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Niel Didsbury/Archant 2020

A popular coastal restaurant is closing after more than 40 years of being run by the same couple.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury

Jonet Restaurant in Beach Road, Mundesley, near Cromer, will shut its doors for the last time on Sunday, November 1.

The venue has been run by Judith Barber, 69, and her husband Kevin, 65, since it opened in 1976.

Mrs Barber said: “Over the years we’ve had amazing staff. It has been our life for over 40 years, and we have met some lovely people and made lots of friends.

“We’ve had several film shoots in the cafe and several well-known television and film stars have been to visit.”

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury

One of their famous visitors was Ross Kemp of EastEnders fame, who Mrs Barber said planned to drop by again sometime next week.

She said the venue will reopen after a refurbishment as a new business under new owners, with a different name.

Mrs Barber said: “We will truly miss our customers but the time has come to pursue our hobbies - fishing, our six dogs and our garden.

“We wish the new owners the very best and thank all our customers and staff.”

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury

The Jonet story started in the 1970s, when Mrs Barber’s father and another man, Mr Rush, bought an old dairy and shop at the site, demolished it and built the existing building.

Mr and Mrs Barber opened Jonet in 1979 - the same year they were married - naming it after a cargo ship which ran aground on the beach at Mundesley in 1969.

Mr Barber said they had a lot of good times to look back on.

He said: “The nicest thing is the people.

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury

“We used to do a Sunday roast which was always packed out.

“We also have a fantastic Christmas do every year, a three-course meal with plenty of regulars and some random people.

“And the holiday people have been great. I’ve seen their children grow up and have children of their own.”

Mr Barber said they used to go on annual staff getaways, including a memorable weekend away to Blackpool in the 1980s.

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury

Among their staff members over the years has been Aimee Rogers, 33, who started working there when she was just 13 and still works at the restaurant part-time today.

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury

Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury Jonet Restaurant co-owner Kevin Barber and employee Aimee Rogers at the popular eatery in Mundesley. The restaurant is soon closing, having been run by Mr Barber and his wife, Judith, since 1976. Picture: Niel Didsbury

You may also want to watch: