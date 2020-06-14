Do you remember North Walsham’s lost pubs?
PUBLISHED: 13:36 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 14 June 2020
Archant Norfolk 2015
North Walsham is famous for its pubs, with national media once calling it the “drinking capital of Europe” after the town was among the first to be granted the 24-hour drinking licence, but did you know about these boozers that have disappeared from its streets?
The Anchor
This pub was located on Spa Common and closed down in 1958.
The Angel Inn
Located on Aylsham Road, this pub closed in 1986 and was made into a block of flats, the old stained glass pub sign still stands however.
The Buck Inn
This pub was located on Church Street and closed down in 1962.
The Cock Inn
With a name straight out of a Carry On Film, this pub was located at 6 North Street, however it was converted into a house in 1966.
The Cross Keys
Now a QD shop, The Cross Keys was located at 4 Market Place in the town centre and closed down in 1970.
The Feathers
A recent departure from the town in 2016, The Feathers was located at 1 Market Place and is now a barbers.
The Lord Nelson
Now the Labone Indian restaurant, and a foot clinic, The Lord Nelson was located at 13 Mundesley Road and closed in 1984.
