Do you remember North Walsham’s lost pubs?

PUBLISHED: 13:36 14 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:51 14 June 2020

The Feathers Pub in North Walsham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2015

North Walsham is famous for its pubs, with national media once calling it the “drinking capital of Europe” after the town was among the first to be granted the 24-hour drinking licence, but did you know about these boozers that have disappeared from its streets?

The Angel Inn, North Walsham. Picture: Archant LibraryThe Angel Inn, North Walsham. Picture: Archant Library

The Anchor

This pub was located on Spa Common and closed down in 1958.

The Angel Inn

Located on Aylsham Road, this pub closed in 1986 and was made into a block of flats, the old stained glass pub sign still stands however.

Norwich Road in North Walsham which was the location of Turnpike Gate pub until it's closure c. 1865. Picture: ArchantNorwich Road in North Walsham which was the location of Turnpike Gate pub until it's closure c. 1865. Picture: Archant

The Buck Inn

This pub was located on Church Street and closed down in 1962.

The Cock Inn

With a name straight out of a Carry On Film, this pub was located at 6 North Street, however it was converted into a house in 1966.

LaBone on Mundesley Road in North Walsham which was the Lord Nelson pub which closed in 1984. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeLaBone on Mundesley Road in North Walsham which was the Lord Nelson pub which closed in 1984. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The Cross Keys

Now a QD shop, The Cross Keys was located at 4 Market Place in the town centre and closed down in 1970.

The Feathers

A recent departure from the town in 2016, The Feathers was located at 1 Market Place and is now a barbers.

QD in North Walsham's Market Place which was the Cross Keys pub which closed in 1970. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeQD in North Walsham's Market Place which was the Cross Keys pub which closed in 1970. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

The Lord Nelson

Now the Labone Indian restaurant, and a foot clinic, The Lord Nelson was located at 13 Mundesley Road and closed in 1984.

Formerly the Cock Inn on North Street in North Walsham which closed in 1966. Picture: Casey Cooper-FiskeFormerly the Cock Inn on North Street in North Walsham which closed in 1966. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

