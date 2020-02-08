Search

'They keep going down the pan' - sad sight of boarded up city pub

PUBLISHED: 12:09 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 08 February 2020

The Red Lion pub in Norwich has now been boarded up. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A Norwich pub has closed its doors despite a campaign from locals to save it.

The Red Lion pub on Bishopgate in Norwich has had its windows and doors boarded up after the watering hole's previous tenants moved on at the end of January.

Three beer barrels can be seen outside the pub although there is no sign of life at the once popular venue.

A 51-year-old man who did not want to be named but whose girlfriend lives close to the Red Lion, said he was told about the pub's predicament by a work colleague.

He said: "I'm not a drinker but it's normally full in the summer time - it was always full.

"I think its sad. It was nice for everyone on the river. It's another loss. They keep (pubs) going down the pan."

The pub building is owned by the Great Hospital Charity and until recently it was leased - but that lease expired at the end of September, with the tenants given until the end of January to vacate.

As previously reported devoted regulars had hoped they could secure its future as a pub by having it listed as an asset of community value.

The campaign was being led by 68-year-old Pat Tyler, who has been visiting the pub since she was just five years old and it was equipped with a children's room upstairs.

She said: "Everybody is just devastated that it is going to close - it is so much more than just a local pub. It is the centre of our little community and is used by so many different groups and clubs.

"When it closes it will have a real ripple effect on the community so we really hope that in future it can continue to be used as some kind of community facility."

She was backed in her campaign by local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra).

Richard Dixon, pubs protection manager for Camra said: "The pub has been there since 1870 as the Red Lion alone, so it has a lot of history."

Andrew Barnes, chief executive of the Great Hospital Charity, which will continue to own the building, said: "The Great Hospital has been anxious to assist the current licenced occupiers in the transition so that they have been able to wind down their trading in an orderly way which has minimised the impact on them of the lease coming to an end."

