Bridge that had been closed over safety concerns now open

Bridge at Lenwade has now reopened to cyclists and pedestrians. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A bridge which had been closed due to safety concerns has been opened for walkers and cyclists.

The bridge at Lenwade, along Marriott’s Way, was closed to the public in December due to rotting timber.

Norfolk County Council, had said the bridge, near Porters Lane, was closed following an inspection by engineers.

But work has since started on the bridge to tackle any problems.

A county council spokesman said: “Work is still progressing but the bridge is open for walkers and cyclists too, provided they dismount and walk their bicycles across.

“There is currently still a diversion in place for horses and their riders.

“We would like to thank people for their patience as we carry out this essential maintenance.”