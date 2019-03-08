Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Bridge that had been closed over safety concerns now open

PUBLISHED: 17:48 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 24 March 2019

Bridge at Lenwade has now reopened to cyclists and pedestrians. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Bridge at Lenwade has now reopened to cyclists and pedestrians. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A bridge which had been closed due to safety concerns has been opened for walkers and cyclists.

The bridge at Lenwade, along Marriott’s Way, was closed to the public in December due to rotting timber.

Norfolk County Council, had said the bridge, near Porters Lane, was closed following an inspection by engineers.

But work has since started on the bridge to tackle any problems.

A county council spokesman said: “Work is still progressing but the bridge is open for walkers and cyclists too, provided they dismount and walk their bicycles across.

“There is currently still a diversion in place for horses and their riders.

“We would like to thank people for their patience as we carry out this essential maintenance.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Learner driver has car seized before even passing test

A learner driver stopped in Brandon has had his car seized. Picture: Norfolk Police

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Learner driver has car seized before even passing test

A learner driver stopped in Brandon has had his car seized. Picture: Norfolk Police

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Chinese restaurant in Norwich nominated for national award

Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich, has been nominated for a national award. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Bridge that had been closed over safety concerns now open

Bridge at Lenwade has now reopened to cyclists and pedestrians. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists