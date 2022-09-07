Order bans entering area of land or dumping waste on it

The area of land which the restriction order applies to - Credit: EA

A court order has been issued banning access to an area of land in a Norfolk village or the dumping of waste onto it.

Norwich Magistrates Court has made a restriction order covering around 15 hectares of land off Clockcase Road, in Clenchwarton, near King’s Lynn. Anyone breaching the order faces prosecution.

It was issued following an application by the Environment Agency, regarding the harm that waste activities on the site could have on human health and the environment.

It follows the issuing of a Stop Notice by the EA to the owner of land at Kenfield Farm in Main Road, Clenchwarton in June, which required an immediate halt to the unauthorised deposit and burning of waste following a major fire at the Kenfield site the previous month.

Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton - Credit: Connie Joannah

Investigations into alleged waste activities at both sites are continuing.

Andrew Raine, environment manager at the EA, said: “The Environment Agency continues to target all unauthorised waste activity and through this restriction order we are demonstrating we will continue to use the full range of powers available to us to protect the environment and people and tackle those responsible.

“If anyone witnesses waste being taken onto, or burning at this or any other site, please email EAN-Enforcement-West@environment-agency.gov.uk.

“If you have any other information about the site that could help our enquiries or any other unauthorised waste sites or activities, they should contact our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Paul Kunes, cabinet member for the environment at West Norfolk council, said: “I welcome the use of enforcement action by the Environment Agency as this kind of behaviour shows contempt for the environment and local community.

“This must not be tolerated, and we will do everything in our power to put a stop to unauthorised waste disposal when we become aware of it.

“The borough council will continue to support the Environment Agency, who are the lead organisation, with this investigation and any future incidents. Joint action will be taken as and when needed.

“The public can help us by reporting incidents and eliminate the illegal waste market by checking that they only hand their waste to those authorised to take it."



