Missing clock returned to community-run pub

PUBLISHED: 10:59 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 01 March 2020

Regulars and volunteers at the Fox Inn, Garboldisham, with the clock Picture: Eddie Theaker

Archant

The tick tock of a familar clock has returned to a village pub which was saved by a community group.

The clock which has been returned to the Fox Inn at Garboldisham Picture: EddieTheakerThe clock which has been returned to the Fox Inn at Garboldisham Picture: EddieTheaker

The Fox Inn at Garboldisham, near Diss, had stood empty for nine years until the Garboldisham Fox Community Interest Company raised £150,000 to buy it in November 2016.

Eddie Theaker, one of the board of volunteers which now run the Fox on behalf of the community, said before it reopened the pub was broken into, vandalised and set on fire. The distinctive clock which kept time behind the bar also disappeared.

Then one of the regulars saw it was listed in an antiques and interiors auction at TW Haze in Diss.

Their £260 bid won back the clock, which was ceremoniously retuned home on Friday ight.

The item will now be renovated before returning to pride of place behind the bar.

The pub is currently open n Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while volunters carry on restoring it. They are currently relaying the floor in part of the bar known as The Den.

