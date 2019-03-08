Left Wing Anti-Brexit tour starts in Norwich

Clive Lewis MP during the Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration outside The Forum in Norwich. Photo: Archant Archant

A new left wing anti Brexit tour supported by Norwich South MP Clive Lewis will be launched at The Open in Norwich on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MP Clive Lewis. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood MP Clive Lewis. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Love Socialism Hate Brexit was set up by Left Wing Labour MPs who support Jeremy Corbyn's leadership but believe that Labour should campaign for another EU referendum and to stop Brexit by campaigning to stay in the European Union.

You may also want to watch:

Shadow Minister for the Treasury Mr Lewis will be joined for the event by York Central MP, Shadow Rail minister and UEA Graduate Rachel Maskell. York, like Norwich, voted remain in the 2016 referendum but both are surrounded by areas that voted leave.

Lewis said that Love Socialism Hate Brexit emerged in frustration at the reluctance of the Labour leadership to adopt a pro–remain position.

There was also a feeling that the mainstream People's Vote campaign arguing for another referendum had elements hostile to Jeremy Corbyn.

Love Socialism Hate Brexit is at Open Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF on Saturday 27 April 2.45pm - 4.30pm.