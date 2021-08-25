Norwich MP says three constituents in 'severe jeopardy' in Kabul

Published: 8:22 AM August 25, 2021

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said that three of his constituents are in severe jeopardy in Kabul in Afghanistan. - Credit: Anthony Kelly

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has said that three of his constituents will be in danger unless they can leave Afghanistan.

The Taliban captured Kabul on August 15 after rapidly advancing across the country following the announcement of the withdrawal of US troops.

While many have been able to flee Afghanistan, thousands of people are still trapped.

Speaking on the Chris Goreham breakfast show on BBC Radio Norfolk on Wednesday morning, MP Clive Lewis, who served in the Territorial Army, said there are still Norfolk people stuck in the country trying to get out and that his office is helping his constituents in Kabul.

He said: "Three of my cases are people in severe jeopardy, one is from an ethnic minority, which the Taliban have a record of brutally repressing.

"The two others are people who have worked for overseas armed forces as Afghan interpreters who served with the British Army."

He continued: "Frankly the fact they are in this situation falls on the head of this government and no one else."

Earlier this week, Ashna Shinwari, 29, who lives in Gas Hill in Norwich, was able to return home after flying there for a funeral before the Taliban took over Kabul.

US President Joe Biden has rejected calls from international allies, including Boris Johnson, to keep Kabul Airport open longer for evacuation reasons, citing the threat of a terrorist attack. He has set a deadline of August 31.