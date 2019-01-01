Search

'Genuine and quiet' blood bike volunteer was found dead at home

PUBLISHED: 16:25 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:25 22 November 2019

Clive Currington was one of the first members of Norfolk Blood Bikes, a charity which transports donated blood across the county. He died on February 14. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A 48-year-old Norfolk blood bike volunteer was found dead at his home, an inquest heard.

Clive Currington was a professional carer who worked for the charity SERV Norfolk, which transports blood and urgent medical supplies between hospitals. He had also volunteered with the St John Ambulance since his teens.

Prior to his funeral, which was held in March, SERV's Ian Grimes said: "He was a gentle, really nice, genuine and quiet guy and a trusted rider and controller who always had your back when you were out in the middle of the night and knew the job inside out."

Today area coroner Yvonne Blake heard Mr Currington was found at his home in Pleasance Close, King's Lynn, on February 14.

At an inquest in King's Lynn, the cause of his death was given as an opiate overdose and fatty liver.

Ms Blake heard in evidence that Mr Currington had wanted to be a paramedic, but was unable to pursue his chosen career because of his epilepsy.

The court was told Mr Currington suffered from a split personality disorder and depression. He had attempted on previous occasions to take his own life.

Dr David Ince, Mr Currington's GP from the Burnhams Surgery said he had been signed off work in April 2017.

He said an urgent referral to mental health services was made on May 26 of that year, after Mr Currington attempted an overdose after he became anxious about "a previous trauma".

This was downgraded to a 28-day referral but Mr Currington went on to see counsellors and mental health practitioners and by January 1, 2019, was ready to be discharged.

Dr Ince said at the time of his death, he thought Mr Currington was improving.

"Clive is someone who got away despite having the best of our help," he said.

Ian Young, service director for west and south Norfolk with the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, said there were aspects of Mr Currington's care which could have been improved. He said an internal investigation had recommended the trust improve the quality of its risk assessments.

Summing up, Ms Blake said Mr Currington's death was drug-related, recording a conclusion of suicide.

