Man wanted in Norwich

Published: 11:06 AM April 26, 2021

A man is wanted in Norwich on recall to prison.

Clint Scott, aged 28 and of Heathgate, Norwich, is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.

Scott is described as white, approximately 5ft 10 tall, of slim build, and with short cropped mousy coloured hair.

Anyone who has seen Scott or knows where he is should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.