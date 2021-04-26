News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Man wanted in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 11:06 AM April 26, 2021   
Clint Scott is wanted by Norfolk Police

Clint Scott is wanted by Norfolk Police - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man is wanted in Norwich on recall to prison.

Clint Scott, aged 28 and of Heathgate, Norwich, is wanted for breaching the terms of his licence.

Scott is described as white, approximately 5ft 10 tall, of slim build, and with short cropped mousy coloured hair.

Anyone who has seen Scott or knows where he is should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A red kite has been shot dead and hung from a tree in Cockley Cley

Endangered red kite shot dead and hung from tree

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
The Helipad at Addenbrooke's was destroyed by a USAF Osprey aircraft

Video

Air ambulances can't land after hospital helipad wrecked by US aircraft

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Cafe Gelato in Norwich welcomed Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack

5 celebrities spotted in Norfolk in 2021

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus