Scared of heights? Look away now, as photographs show climbers scaling cathedral spire

Chris Milford reaches the cockerel with his son Sam close behind at the top of Norwich Cathedral spire. Pictures: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Climbers have scaled the spire of Norwich Cathedral, using only ropes and mountaineering techniques to reach the top.

Chris Milford, 72, and his son Sam, who together run the Bristol-based rope access company WallWalkers, have climbed to the top of the cathedral’s 315ft spire to carry out essential repair works.

The last time repairs were made to the top of the structure, which is second in height in England only to Salisbury Cathedral’s spire, was in the 1980s.

The maintenance work being carried out will include replacing damaged stonework and filling in failed mortar between stones of the Grade I listed building which has stood in the city for almost 900 years.

The gold cockerel weather vane, at the very tip of the spire, will also be removed and regilded in gold paint.

WallWalkers specialist rope system, which was set up on August 3, which will be used throughout the restoration project to avoid the need for scaffolding.

