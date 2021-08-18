Pilgrims on the march across Norfolk to highlight climate emergency

Published: 10:22 AM August 18, 2021

The Rt Rev'd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, has paid tribute to the climate change pilgrims - Credit: Sonya Duncan

People from all faiths will join people with none on a pilgrimage to highlight the climate emergency.

They will be walking from Great Yarmouth to King's Lynn as part of a relay leading to the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference, which is being held in Glasgow from November 1 - 12.

The Norfolk leg sets off from the Britannia Pier in Yarmouth on Sunday, August 22 (10am).

It ends in King's Lynn on Sunday, August 29, when a vessel of river water will be handed over to those who will be walking the next leg of the journey north.

The walk across Norfolk was inspired by young Christians who have organised a pilgrimage from Cornwall to the Glasgow summit.

The Rt Revd Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich. said: "It is incredible that young people have been inspired to organise a relay from the G7 meeting in Cornwall to November’s COP26 in Glasgow. We need to hear their prophetic voices and enable them to convert the church and society as a whole to engage much more with climate change.

“This ‘tributary’ of the main Youth Climate Change Network pilgrimage offers a great opportunity for young Christians from across Norfolk and Waveney to call for the crucial action needed to act on climate change. God bless them on their journey to bring change.”

Organised by the Quakers and Church of England, the Norfolk leg will run between churches and meeting houses where pilgrims will stay overnight.

People can join by walking, cycling or taking public transport for as many sections as they like.

On arriving in Lynn, pilgrims will gather beside the river on King's Staithe Square, where the phial of water will be handed over to the Cambridge Earth Quakers, who will take over for the next stage.

Pilgrimage organisers say the COP26 will be one of the most important summits of the century, when world leaders must commit to action to halt rising temperatures across the globe.

Detailed route information at https://www.multifaithpilgrimage.org.