'Avoid walking close to eroding cliffs' - warning issued

PUBLISHED: 12:54 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 02 December 2019

The cliffs at Pakefield beach have badly eroded, prompting a further warning to the public from East Suffolk Council. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A council has issued a further warning to people to avoid walking close to a stretch of eroding cliffs.

With the recent adverse weather, and high tides, there has been further erosion to Pakefield cliffs, in south Lowestoft.

Last month the council warned the public to avoid walking near the stretch of cliffs due to the risk of cliff slippages in the area.

And with the area near to Pakefield Caravan Park having been battered once more, East Suffolk Council has issued a further warning.

A council spokesman said: "Due to further erosion at the cliffs at Pakefield, particularly in the area south of Pakefield Caravan Park, we are advising members of the public to avoid walking close to the cliffs at all times.

"Further erosion is possible, increasing the risk of cliff slippage.

"Our Coastal Management team are working with the landowners and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

