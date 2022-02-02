News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

North Norfolk marshes named among world's best wetlands

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:05 PM February 2, 2022
Pink footed geese taking flight from Cley Marshes at sunrise. Picture: Danielle Booden

Pink footed geese taking flight from Cley Marshes at sunrise. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A site in Norfolk has been named among the world's best wetlands.

The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) included Cley and Salthouse Marshes in Norfolk in a list of eight of the best wetlands in the UK and the world.

Cley and Salthouse Marshes is the oldest Wildlife Trust nature reserve in the UK and is made up of coastal shingle, saline lagoons, freshwater grazing marsh and reedbeds.

The 371-hectare site is a breeding sanctuary for birds like avocets and marsh harriers.

Wetlands go by many names such as marshes, fens and mires – 40pc of the world’s animals and plants depend on them to survive.

Also included in the list of the UK's best wetlands to visit are Attenborough Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire, Llanelli Wetland Centre in Carmarthenshire and Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre in County Kerry.

Wetlands included on the list outside of the British Isles are the Okavango Delta in Botswana and the Everglades National Park in Florida.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Excess water spilled on to the path at Coldham Hall.

Pictures show extent of heavy flooding in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford.

'Unprecedented': Norfolk police chief on shock of three murders in a week

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A cathedral view in NR3

Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?

Angie George

person
Olivia Colman and Jason Statham are just two of the celebrities who went to school in Norfolk.

11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon