North Norfolk marshes named among world's best wetlands

A site in Norfolk has been named among the world's best wetlands.

The Wildfowl & Wetlands Trust (WWT) included Cley and Salthouse Marshes in Norfolk in a list of eight of the best wetlands in the UK and the world.

Cley and Salthouse Marshes is the oldest Wildlife Trust nature reserve in the UK and is made up of coastal shingle, saline lagoons, freshwater grazing marsh and reedbeds.

The 371-hectare site is a breeding sanctuary for birds like avocets and marsh harriers.

Wetlands go by many names such as marshes, fens and mires – 40pc of the world’s animals and plants depend on them to survive.

Also included in the list of the UK's best wetlands to visit are Attenborough Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire, Llanelli Wetland Centre in Carmarthenshire and Tralee Bay Wetlands Centre in County Kerry.

Wetlands included on the list outside of the British Isles are the Okavango Delta in Botswana and the Everglades National Park in Florida.