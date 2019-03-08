Search

Winter festival to focus on plastic-free living

PUBLISHED: 11:18 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 17 September 2019

A National Wildlife Trust beach clean in Cley. Picture: Frederic Landes

©Frederic Landes - All Rights Reserved

Norfolk Wildlife Trust has released the line-up for its fourth winter festival, Cley Calling!

Cley Marshes in north Norfolk. Picture: Richard OsbourneCley Marshes in north Norfolk. Picture: Richard Osbourne

Focusing on protecting the planet, the festival will see will see Norfolk Wildlife Trust (NWT) Cley and Salthouse Marshes bustling with a range of events exploring sustainability and going plastic-free.

The weekend will welcome Will McCallum, head of oceans at Greenpeace UK, for a guided walk on the North Norfolk Coast's stunning shoreline, followed by a talk on ocean conservation.

Mr McCallum said: "I'm thrilled to be joining Norfolk Wildlife Trust at the winter festival. The movement to end plastic pollution has put the health of our oceans on the public and political agenda like never before and it's fantastic to see so much interest from people wanting to take action in their own lives on this crucial issue."

In December, there will be the chance for sightings of pink-footed geese and marsh harriers, perhaps even otters. Visitors can learn more about the non-human inhabitants of Cley with a guided circuit of the reserve on the Friday, or a ramble followed by a roast in the café on the Sunday.

There will also be stalls from eco-friendly businesses such as Norfolk Handmade Soaps and Love Spoons Jewellery.

The event will take place between December 5 and 8 and more information can be found by visiting www.cleycalling.com.

