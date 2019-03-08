End of an era as clerk of charity which has awarded almost £7.5m in grants retires

David Lundean. Pic: Adrian Judd

A charity which has handed millions of pounds of grants to hundred of charities and organisations across Norfolk and Waveney has a new administrator.

Former Norwich City chairman and president Geoffrey Watling, credited with saving the football club when he took the helm in the 1950s, set up a charitable trust in 1993, following the death of his daughter Carol.

When he died, at the age of 91, in 2004, the majority of his estate was bequeathed to the Geoffrey Watling Charity to continue the good work and it has distributed almost £7.5m in grants.

David Lundean, who was appointed clerk to the trustees in 2005, has just retired from the role, with Armana Handley taking over as grants and charity administrator. Mr Lundean has become a trustee.

Alan Watling, chair of the trustees paid tribute to Mr Lundean’s work in helping to establish and administer the grant making system for the charity.