Blaze near King's Lynn continues this morning

Nine fire crews and a water carrier were called to the scene of the fire, as well as several police cars. - Credit: Julia Cooper

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire near King's Lynn this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they were still tackling the blaze in a field in Main Road, Clenchwarton, at about 6.30am today.

Crews now say the fire, which started at about 4.30pm yesterday, has been extinguished and crews are now beginning to leave the scene as of 7.30am.

Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton - Credit: Connie Joannah

The fire had been burning for over 14 hours.

Police have closed the road while the fire was being dealt with and are urging drivers to find alternative routes.

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large fire in Clenchwarton near King's Lynn. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

King's Lynn Police told residents in the nearby area to keep their windows closed.

Crews from King's Lynn, Downham Market and Swaffham were among the appliances in attendance.

It is currently unknown if there were any injuries in the incident.







