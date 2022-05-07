News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Blaze near King's Lynn continues this morning

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:02 AM May 7, 2022
Updated: 8:54 AM May 7, 2022
Nine fire crews and a water carrier were called to the scene of the fire, as well as several police cars.

Nine fire crews and a water carrier were called to the scene of the fire, as well as several police cars. - Credit: Julia Cooper

Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire near King's Lynn this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they were still tackling the blaze in a field in Main Road, Clenchwarton, at about 6.30am today.

Crews now say the fire, which started at about 4.30pm yesterday, has been extinguished and crews are now beginning to leave the scene as of 7.30am.

Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton

Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton - Credit: Connie Joannah

The fire had been burning for over 14 hours.

Nine fire crews and a water carrier were called to the scene of the fire, as well as several police cars.

Police have closed the road while the fire was being dealt with and are urging drivers to find alternative routes.

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large fire in Clenchwarton near King's Lynn.

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a large fire in Clenchwarton near King's Lynn. - Credit: King's Lynn Police

King's Lynn Police told residents in the nearby area to keep their windows closed.

Crews from King's Lynn, Downham Market and Swaffham were among the appliances in attendance.

Most Read

  1. 1 11 dogs looking for new homes in Norfolk
  2. 2 Dozens of firefighters tackling blaze near King's Lynn
  3. 3 The 5 most wanted men in Norfolk
  1. 4 'Beast of Bruisyard' spotted minutes from Ed Sheeran's estate
  2. 5 'One of a kind' outdoor spa opens near Thetford
  3. 6 Election 2022: LIVE results of the local elections in Norwich
  4. 7 A11 closed after car crash and cows escape onto road
  5. 8 Play cancels rest of UK tour ahead of Norwich performances
  6. 9 Crash between BMW and Mini causes delays on A1067
  7. 10 Huge £3.5m manor house is for sale after a 15-year renovation

It is currently unknown if there were any injuries in the incident.



King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

New U Cromer

'You don't need any money' - Welcome to the clothes swap shop

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A man in his 30s has died following a crash in the A1101 Wisbech Road, Welney.

Norfolk Live News

Man dies after car crashes into ditch in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Post Office stock image.

'A real shame' - Town's post office closure is confirmed

Sarah Hussain

person
Six year old Sammy Shelton from Bradwell near Great Yarmouth finds rare fossil tooth on Bawdsey beach Suffolk.

Sammy, 6, finds 'once-in-a-lifetime' rare fossil on beach

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon