Blaze near King's Lynn continues this morning
- Credit: Julia Cooper
Firefighters remain at the scene of a fire near King's Lynn this morning.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they were still tackling the blaze in a field in Main Road, Clenchwarton, at about 6.30am today.
Crews now say the fire, which started at about 4.30pm yesterday, has been extinguished and crews are now beginning to leave the scene as of 7.30am.
The fire had been burning for over 14 hours.
Nine fire crews and a water carrier were called to the scene of the fire, as well as several police cars.
Police have closed the road while the fire was being dealt with and are urging drivers to find alternative routes.
King's Lynn Police told residents in the nearby area to keep their windows closed.
Crews from King's Lynn, Downham Market and Swaffham were among the appliances in attendance.
Most Read
- 1 11 dogs looking for new homes in Norfolk
- 2 Dozens of firefighters tackling blaze near King's Lynn
- 3 The 5 most wanted men in Norfolk
- 4 'Beast of Bruisyard' spotted minutes from Ed Sheeran's estate
- 5 'One of a kind' outdoor spa opens near Thetford
- 6 Election 2022: LIVE results of the local elections in Norwich
- 7 A11 closed after car crash and cows escape onto road
- 8 Play cancels rest of UK tour ahead of Norwich performances
- 9 Crash between BMW and Mini causes delays on A1067
- 10 Huge £3.5m manor house is for sale after a 15-year renovation
It is currently unknown if there were any injuries in the incident.