Investigation under way after major waste site blaze

Smoke is seen billowing from the blaze in Clenchwarton - Credit: Connie Joannah

A waste site where a major fire broke out over the weekend is being investigated by the Environment Agency.

Plumes of acrid smoke could be seen from miles across the Fens after the blaze broke out on Main Road, Clenchwarton, on Friday afternoon.

Now the Environment Agency is appealing for information which could assist its enquiries.

In a statement, the EA said: "We are investigating concerns about a waste site in Clenchwarton near Kings Lynn.

"If anyone has any more information about the site that could help our enquiries, they can contact our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60.”

The agency added its enforcement options were kept under "constant review".

Norfolk fire service sent 50 firefighters from across the area, who worked through the night to deal with the incident.

As well as numerous appliances, it also sent a water carrier and mobile control centre to the scene.

The brigade later said that it it had been caused after "an intentional, managed fire" on the site got out of control.

It added: "NFRS always offer advice to property owners/residents in these circumstances on how to observe better fire safety."

One woman said she believed a fire had been lit on the site on Friday morning, but the wind had changed direction later in the day causing it to spread.

Villagers, who were told to keep their doors and windows closed at the height of the blaze, said there had been a number of fires on the site, while the fire service said it was the third it had been called out to this year.

The latest fire happened three weeks after a major blaze in a pallet stack beside the A17 at nearby Walpole St Andrew on April 16 took more than 12 hours to extinguish, although there is no suggestion that the two incidents are related.

The scene was close to National Grid's high voltage lines which carry electricity to homes and businesses across the region.



