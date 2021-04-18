Sweepers clean up in city after busy Saturday night - and punters behave

Published: 10:47 AM April 18, 2021

Some of the rubbish left behind after a busy Saturday night in Norwich. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme, Archant Norfolk

Road sweepers have been busy today clearing up after pub punters returned while Norwich City fans celebrated the team's promotion to the Premier League.

Extra police officers were out on patrol on Saturday as it is the first weekend pubs, bars and restaurants have been able to open outdoors after being closed for more than four months following an easing of coronavirus restrictions on Monday.

Bins were full in Norwich after a busy Saturday night in the city. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme, Archant Norfolk

That, together with Norwich fans celebrating the Canaries' return to the top-flight which was confirmed yesterday hours before City lost 3-1 to Bournemouth, meant the city centre was packed.

Norwich City fans, including Max Bannon, centre, celebrate promotion outside Carrow Road. - Credit: Ben Hardy

The influx of people brought a buzz back to Norwich on Saturday night with pub gardens heaving and a crowd of fans gathering outside Carrow Road, where the Canaries were hosting Bournemouth, to celebrate the club's top-flight return.

Fans gathered at Carrow Road after Norwich City's game against Bournemouth celebrating their promotion to the Premier League. - Credit: Ben Hardy

It meant that there was some rubbish left strewn on Gentleman's Walk and Chapelfield Gardens, but the city's sweepers put in a Premier League performance to clean up the mess.

The clear up operation underway after a busy night in Norwich on Saturday - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme, Archant Norfolk

A Norfolk Police spokesman said there were "no significant issues overnight" despite the city being packed.

Julie Wvendth, Norfolk's temporary assistant chief constable, had urged Norwich fans to keep any celebrations within the regulations in a community update ahead of the weekend.

She said she knew it was "potentially a big day for Norwich City in their Premier League promotion bid" but added: "Whatever the result, please keep your celebrations within the regulations and avoid gathering in groups of more than six people. Remember - larger gatherings are still prohibited under the Health Protection Regulations."











