Published: 5:58 PM August 10, 2021

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Wrentham woman Claudia Castle - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A woman who went missing from Wrentham on June 30 has been found in Wales.

Claudia Castle, 42, from Wrentham, was last seen walking along a coastal path in Covehithe on Wednesday, June 30, but she was found this morning in Llanelli, Wales.

Police thanked the media and public for their help with the appeal to find Ms Castle.