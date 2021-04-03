Outdoor dance party to benefit from recovery grant cash

Published: 8:53 AM April 3, 2021

Classic Ibiza is returning to Blickling Estate this summer. - Credit: Classic Ibiza

Organisers of a concert returning to north Norfolk this summer have received a grant from the government's Covid-19 fund.

Revival Productions, the team behind the Classic Ibiza outdoor dance party at Blickling Estate on August 7, is receiving £180,000 from the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF).

The grant will help fund planned Covid-safety measures as part of the event's six-venue summer tour, including audience 'pods', hand sanitiser stations, increased toilets with enhanced cleaning and extra stewards.

Classic Ibiza's Lisa Ward said: “We are so grateful to receive the Culture Recovery Grant.

"It will assist us with the additional costs in providing a safe environment for our amazing audiences and a return to activity for our suppliers, artists and venues.

"The UK is renowned for the quality of its entertainment sector and this award also recognises Classic Ibiza’s part in that and the cultural importance of what we do.”