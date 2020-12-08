Classic Ibiza to return to Blicking Hall in Summer 2021

Published: 11:46 AM December 8, 2020

Classic Ibiza is set to return to North Norfolk next summer with organisers promising the biggest and longest night of dance music yet.

The organisers of Classic Ibiza have announced the popular event will be returning to the Blickling Estate on Saturday, August 7.

As in previous years, the gig will feature Balearic-infused house music performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), headline DJs and globally renowned vocalists.

Classic Ibiza is returning to the Blickling Estate in Norfolk on Saturday 7 August 2021. - Credit: Simon Finlay

But in a change to previous years, next summer’s show promises to be better than ever with organisers adding an extra hour-long chill-out DJ slot, new tracks, an enhanced light-show and crucially, more toilets.

Like many large events, the 2020 Classic Ibiza had to be cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions. In anticipation of restrictions still being in place in 2021, audience numbers have been capped and if social distancing is required the concert site will be divided into “pods.”

With many people choosing to retain and transfer their tickets from this year's cancelled show to next year, the 2021 concert is expected to sell-out quickly.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions and Classic Ibiza promoter, said: "Next summer’s show is going to be a blast – I think we’ll all be ready for a party by then!

"In addition to the safety measures that we have planned, we’ve really upped the ante by extending the programme, adding new tracks and enhancing the already fantastic light-show.”

Classic Ibiza will begin with a ‘Chill-out DJ set’ by Classic Ibiza-debutant, and former Pacha and Ministry of Sound resident, Jose Luis.

USO will then take to the stage with Goldierocks for the ‘Sundowner set,’ followed by Goldierocks’ ‘House DJ set’.

USO’s Stephen Hussey, Classic Ibiza’s conductor, arranger and musical producer, added: “I love Classic Ibiza – it’s the highlight of my year.

"There’s a unique pleasure for me in hearing the orchestrations that once existed only in my head being brought to life on stage. But the biggest thrill is the vibe and love that we get from our amazing audience. It’s very powerful and so much fun – I’ve really missed it!"

Tickets priced £45pp are on sale now.