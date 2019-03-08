Classic Ibiza event to return to Blickling Estate

The Classic Ibiza event is set to return to north Norfolk for another dance-filled summer.

The organisers of the event have confirmed that it will be returning to the Blickling Estate in 2020.

The event, which has sold out over the last few years, has acquired a huge following in the county with almost 8,000 in attendance this year.

Lisa Ward, event organiser, said: "This year's event was a sell-out once again and we've had hundreds of calls asking when next year's date would be released.

"We are aware that another Ibiza-themed event is being promoted, which is causing confusion with our audience and we just wanted to confirm that it is not related to our event."

Classic Ibiza was launched at Blickling in 2016 and since then, has become hugely popular for creating an outdoor club experience in the beautiful grounds of the Blickling Estate.

The day sees iconic Ibiza dance hits performed by the Urban Soul Orchestra, DJ Goldierocks and a host of live vocalists.

Its success at Blickling has led to the event being taken to sell-out audiences at five of the most prestigious and high profile stately homes in the UK, as well as several other racecourse venues.

This year's production saw the additional lasers and screens, and plans are afoot to make the 2020 event even better.

Mrs Ward said: "This year has been amazing, with sell-out audiences up and down the country and we're already working on the 2020 show to make it better still.

"We make notes each year on how we can enhance the experience further for our audiences and we're excited about the 2020 production and set list.

"We're all really looking forward to returning to Blickling as it does feel like coming home, the atmosphere is always amazing and we're delighted to announce that tickets will go on sale on Monday, September 23.

The event will return to the Blickling Estate on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Further details will be announced on the Classic Ibiza Facebook page @ClassicIbiza.

For more information you can also find them on Twitter and Instagram by searching @Classic_Ibiza.