Search

Advanced search

Classic car day returns to town

PUBLISHED: 13:16 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 10 September 2019

Scenes from the 2016 King's Lynn Classic Car Show. Pictures by Matt Usher

Scenes from the 2016 King's Lynn Classic Car Show. Pictures by Matt Usher

Matt Usher

Classic car owners will be showing off their pride and joy on Sunday.

Scenes from the 2016 King's Lynn Classic Car Show. Pictures by Matt UsherScenes from the 2016 King's Lynn Classic Car Show. Pictures by Matt Usher

The King's Lynn Classic Car Day returns to the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday as part of Heritage Open Day.

All spaces were booked two months ago, and more than 200 classics expected on the day.

Vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years will be on display from 10am to 4pm.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be live music from Kat Brittain Band with their mix of pop, soul and swing; rockabilly group the Summertime Kings and, following their popular performance at Festival Too, the Carnaby Sounds return to King's Lynn.

Graham Middleton, borough council cabinet member for business development including events, said: "Classic Car Day is one of our most successful events, and we're delighted to see it returning once again. Places have been in great demand and were fully booked earlier than ever before. There will be some amazing cars on display and, with Heritage Open Day taking place at the same time, it will be a wonderful day to visit King's Lynn."

As always, a wide variety of vehicles will be on show including Cadillacs, Jaguars, Morris Minors, MGs, along with a Ford Hotrod, an Armstrong Siddeley Sapphire and an Aston Martin. Cars on show date from the 1904 Oldsmobile Curve Dash through to a 2019 Jaguar I Pace.

Once again this year, the owner of the car judged as best in show will receive the Les Daubney Memorial Trophy, which is personally sponsored by councillor Nick Daubney in memory of his late father.

Heritage Open Day, organised by King's Lynn Civic Society, celebrates local history and architecture and gives people the chance to explore a range of fascinating buildings and gardens, not usually open to the public.

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City starlet Aarons allays long term injury fears after starring role for England’s Under-21s

Norwich City youngster Max Aarons starred for England's Under-21s before a late injury exit Picture: PA

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man used car as weapon by driving at victim three times at Tesco petrol station

Exterior of Tesco supermarket, Blue Boar Lane in Norwich. PIC: Natasha Lyster

Construction worker died from drug and alcohol toxicity

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Photo by Simon Finlay

7 Oktoberfest events taking place in Norfolk

Oktoberfest Norwich Credit: Supplied by Oktoberfest Norwich

New French bistro could open in Norwich Lanes

The former Norwich Gift Emporium which could be turned into a French bistro after a planning application was submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

Classic car day returns to town

Scenes from the 2016 King's Lynn Classic Car Show. Pictures by Matt Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists