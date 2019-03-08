Classic car day returns to town

Scenes from the 2016 King's Lynn Classic Car Show. Pictures by Matt Usher Matt Usher

Classic car owners will be showing off their pride and joy on Sunday.

The King's Lynn Classic Car Day returns to the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday as part of Heritage Open Day.

All spaces were booked two months ago, and more than 200 classics expected on the day.

Vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years will be on display from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be live music from Kat Brittain Band with their mix of pop, soul and swing; rockabilly group the Summertime Kings and, following their popular performance at Festival Too, the Carnaby Sounds return to King's Lynn.

Graham Middleton, borough council cabinet member for business development including events, said: "Classic Car Day is one of our most successful events, and we're delighted to see it returning once again. Places have been in great demand and were fully booked earlier than ever before. There will be some amazing cars on display and, with Heritage Open Day taking place at the same time, it will be a wonderful day to visit King's Lynn."

As always, a wide variety of vehicles will be on show including Cadillacs, Jaguars, Morris Minors, MGs, along with a Ford Hotrod, an Armstrong Siddeley Sapphire and an Aston Martin. Cars on show date from the 1904 Oldsmobile Curve Dash through to a 2019 Jaguar I Pace.

Once again this year, the owner of the car judged as best in show will receive the Les Daubney Memorial Trophy, which is personally sponsored by councillor Nick Daubney in memory of his late father.

Heritage Open Day, organised by King's Lynn Civic Society, celebrates local history and architecture and gives people the chance to explore a range of fascinating buildings and gardens, not usually open to the public.