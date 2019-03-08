Search

Advanced search

'I just want to give back': Man raises £7,000 for children's hospital after granddaughter's heart surgery

PUBLISHED: 15:59 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 09 September 2019

Over the last six years the classic car show has raised more than £24,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Photo: Garry Smith

Over the last six years the classic car show has raised more than £24,000 for Great Ormond Street Hospital. Photo: Garry Smith

Archant

A classic car show this weekend raised a huge amount of money for the Great Ormond Street children's hospital in London.

Over £7,000 was raised by the classsic car show on Sunday, September 8 at Oulton Broad, with more cash yet to be donated.

Garry Smith, 51, is a vehicle inspector technician for First Bus who has been raising money for the hospital ever since his grandaughter had a heart operation there.

You may also want to watch:

He organised the car show.

He said: "My grandaughter had a heart operation at seven days old, and we just want to give back."

Mr Smith has been organising the car show for six years, and has raised more than £24,000 in total.

He said: "It will go directly to Great Ormond Street, into children's accomodation, research, and into the hospital generally.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has donated."

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Most Read

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Man in 20s dies following head-on collision on busy road

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Cannabis and cocaine recovered from village property

The Scorpion East branch of the team carried out a warrant at a village property. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘It doesn’t get any easier’ - Widower opens up over loss of wife five years ago

Mark Hawkins with wife Victoria. Photo: Nelson's Journey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Person hit by car on busy road linking A11

A person has been hit by a car in London Road, Thetford. Picture: Archant

Farmer died in tragic grain silo accident, inquest hears

John Edwards, 78, died after becoming trapped in a grain silo at his farm near Eye. Picture: EDWARDS FAMILY

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists