'I just want to give back': Man raises £7,000 for children's hospital after granddaughter's heart surgery

A classic car show this weekend raised a huge amount of money for the Great Ormond Street children's hospital in London.

Over £7,000 was raised by the classsic car show on Sunday, September 8 at Oulton Broad, with more cash yet to be donated.

Garry Smith, 51, is a vehicle inspector technician for First Bus who has been raising money for the hospital ever since his grandaughter had a heart operation there.

He organised the car show.

He said: "My grandaughter had a heart operation at seven days old, and we just want to give back."

Mr Smith has been organising the car show for six years, and has raised more than £24,000 in total.

He said: "It will go directly to Great Ormond Street, into children's accomodation, research, and into the hospital generally.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has donated."