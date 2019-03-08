Town gears up for classic car show and Mini meet

More than 200 classic vehicles will be on show at King's Lynn Classic Car Day.

Vintage, classic and iconic vehicles from the last 100 years will be on display on the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, September 15 (10am - 4pm).

The show is one of west Norfolk's most popular events, attracting thousands of car enthusiasts to the town.

It is part of Heritage Open Day, when historic buildings in and around Lynn are open to the public.

Graham Middleton, the borough council's cabinet member for business development, said: "Classic Car Day is one of our most successful events, and we're delighted with the demand we've had for places.

"There will be some amazing cars on display in the market place, and with Heritage Open Day taking place at the same time it really is a great day to visit King's Lynn."

Meanwhile, there are still some spaces available for the third King's Lynn Mini Meet, due to take place in the Tuesday Market Place on Sunday, September 1 (10am - 3pm).

Owners can book a free exhibitor's place to show off their beloved Mini online here.

Around 200 Minis, both modern and classic, are expected to line up on the Tuesday Market Place.

Brian Long, leader of the borough council, said: "This year's Mini Meet in the market place is going to be another fun family event, perfect for all Mini enthusiasts.

"If you want to exhibit a Mini there is still time to book your free place, and then get your car looking its best for the big day."

Towards the end of the event, Mr Long will be presenting trophies to the owners of the Minis that have been awarded judges' choice and the people's favourite.

All exhibitors at the event will have the chance to vote and decide the winner of the people's favourite.